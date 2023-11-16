Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkshire County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Berkshire County, Massachusetts this week? We have the information here.
Berkshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Shepard Hill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
