Thursday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) and the Boston College Eagles (2-1) clashing at Value City Arena (on November 16) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 victory for Ohio State.

The Eagles' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 67-58 victory against Northeastern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, Boston College 69

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston College Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles scored 65.9 points per game last season (160th in college basketball) and gave up 66.7 (241st in college basketball) for a -27 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Boston College averaged fewer points (62.3 per game) than it did overall (65.9) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Eagles scored 4.8 more points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (63.1).

At home, Boston College gave up 64.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.