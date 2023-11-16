In the matchup between the Boston College Eagles and Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+3) Over (45.5) Boston College 27, Pittsburgh 24

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Eagles are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, Boston College is 2-1 against the spread.

Out of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (70%).

The average over/under in Boston College games this year is 5.6 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Panthers have two wins against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

The Panthers have seen three of its five games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in Pittsburgh games this season.

Eagles vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 19.9 28.2 27.0 24.0 12.8 33.5 Boston College 26.4 28.5 25.7 28.7 27.5 28.3

