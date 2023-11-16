The Boston College Eagles (2-1) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Value City Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Boston College vs. Ohio State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 65.9 points per game last year were just 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.

Boston College went 15-12 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 13.4 more points than the Eagles gave up (66.7).

When Ohio State scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 22-2.

The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Eagles shot at a 38.3% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points below the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

