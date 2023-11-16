How to Watch the Boston College vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (2-1) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Value City Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Boston College vs. Ohio State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 65.9 points per game last year were just 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.
- Boston College went 15-12 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 13.4 more points than the Eagles gave up (66.7).
- When Ohio State scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 22-2.
- The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Eagles shot at a 38.3% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points below the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 66-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/9/2023
|Harvard
|L 66-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/12/2023
|Northeastern
|W 67-58
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/16/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|11/24/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.