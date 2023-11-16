The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) and the Boston College Eagles (6-4) play on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th-worst in scoring offense (19.9 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 86th with 28.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of points scored Boston College ranks 71st in the FBS (26.4 points per game), and it is 90th on defense (28.5 points allowed per game).

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Boston College Pittsburgh 396.7 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310 (121st) 374.6 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (61st) 199.7 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98 (121st) 197 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (84th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (117th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (72nd)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,846 passing yards (184.6 per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 806 yards (80.6 ypg) on 158 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 565 yards across 122 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has collected 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 500 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted 57 times and has five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has caught 24 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe's 32 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has 1,179 pass yards for Pittsburgh, completing 51.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Rodney Hammond has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 381 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, C'Bo Flemister has carried the ball 84 times for 333 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has hauled in 32 catches for 558 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Konata Mumpfield has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 527 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gavin Bartholomew has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 18 catches for 326 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

