In a clash of ACC teams, the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) will face off against the Boston College Eagles (6-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Pittsburgh favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Pittsburgh (-2.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Pittsburgh (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Boston College has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.