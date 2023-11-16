Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 16
In a clash of ACC teams, the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) will face off against the Boston College Eagles (6-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Pittsburgh favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College matchup in this article.
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-2.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-1.5)
|47.5
|-120
|+100
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Boston College has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
