The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) host the Boston College Eagles (6-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Acrisure Stadium. Boston College is a 3-point underdog. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this game.

While Pittsburgh ranks 62nd in total defense with 371.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 14th-worst (310.0 yards per game). With 396.7 total yards per game on offense, Boston College ranks 58th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 68th, allowing 374.6 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pittsburgh -3 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Boston College vs. Pittsburgh? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Boston College Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Eagles are gaining 348.3 yards per game (-73-worst in college football) and conceding 356.0 (63rd), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Eagles are -55-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (20.0 per game) and 20th-worst in points allowed (24.0).

Boston College is -75-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (163.3 per game), and 20th-best in passing yards conceded (134.7).

The Eagles are accumulating 185.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (64th in college football), and allowing 221.3 per game (-108-worst).

The Eagles have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall, over their past three games.

Boston College has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Boston College games have gone over the point total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

This season, Boston College has won three out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

Boston College is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Boston College to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,846 yards (184.6 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 806 yards (80.6 ypg) on 158 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 565 yards across 122 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 500 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 receptions on 57 targets with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has caught 24 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe's 23 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 235 yards (23.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Shitta Sillah leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Vinny DePalma is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 60 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

Elijah Jones leads the team with five interceptions, while also recording 20 tackles and five passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.