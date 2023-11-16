The Boston University Terriers (0-3) hope to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Case Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston University vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers shot 41.2% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 42.1% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Boston University put together a 10-6 straight up record in games it shot above 42.1% from the field.

The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 142nd.

The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, six fewer points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allowed.

Boston University put together a 3-3 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Boston University scored 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).

At home, the Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.9.

Boston University made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule