Boston University vs. Bryant: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The Boston University Terriers (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Case Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bryant vs. Boston University matchup in this article.
Boston University vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bryant Moneyline
|Boston University Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bryant (-7.5)
|138.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Bryant (-7.5)
|139.5
|-385
|+290
Boston University vs. Bryant Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boston University went 14-14-0 ATS last year.
- The Terriers covered the spread twice last year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Bryant put together a 9-14-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of nine Bulldogs games last season hit the over.
