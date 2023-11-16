Thursday's contest features the Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) and the Boston University Terriers (0-3) matching up at Case Gym in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 65-55 win for heavily favored Bryant according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Boston University vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Boston University vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 65, Boston University 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Bryant (-10.5)

Bryant (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 120.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University Performance Insights

Boston University was 298th in college basketball in points scored (67.1 per game) and 88th in points allowed (67.2) last year.

With 32.4 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds conceded, the Terriers were 134th and 155th in the country, respectively, last year.

At 10.5 assists per game, Boston University was 16th-worst in the country last season.

The Terriers were 182nd in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33.0%) last season.

Boston University gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 165th and 169th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Boston University took 60.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.7% of Boston University's baskets were 2-pointers, and 31.3% were 3-pointers.

