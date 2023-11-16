The Boston University Terriers (0-1) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Bryant Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

  • Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

  • Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boston University vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank
298th 67.1 Points Scored 79.4 21st
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.1 267th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 35.8 16th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
343rd 10.5 Assists 13.4 150th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.7 265th

