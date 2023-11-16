Boston University vs. Bryant November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (0-1) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Boston University Top Players (2022-23)
- Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bryant Top Players (2022-23)
- Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Boston University vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boston University Rank
|Boston University AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|298th
|67.1
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|35.8
|16th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
