The Boston University Terriers (0-1) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Bryant Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boston University vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 298th 67.1 Points Scored 79.4 21st 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 35.8 16th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 343rd 10.5 Assists 13.4 150th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.7 265th

