Boston University vs. Bryant: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Boston University Terriers (0-3) host the Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Case Gym on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Boston University vs. Bryant Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Case Gym
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Boston University Betting Records & Stats
- Boston University covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- Boston University put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-14-0 mark of Bryant.
Boston University vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Boston University
|67.1
|146.5
|67.2
|140.3
|134.6
|Bryant
|79.4
|146.5
|73.1
|140.3
|153.4
Additional Boston University Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Terriers averaged 67.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Boston University had a 4-1 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.1 points.
Boston University vs. Bryant Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Boston University
|14-14-0
|18-10-0
|Bryant
|9-14-0
|9-14-0
Boston University vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Boston University
|Bryant
|9-4
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-11
|Away Record
|7-8
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|8-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|64.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.5
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|10-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
