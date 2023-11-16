The Boston University Terriers (0-3) host the Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Case Gym on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Boston University vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Boston University Betting Records & Stats

Boston University covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Boston University put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-14-0 mark of Bryant.

Boston University vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston University 67.1 146.5 67.2 140.3 134.6 Bryant 79.4 146.5 73.1 140.3 153.4

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

Last year, the Terriers averaged 67.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allowed.

Boston University had a 4-1 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.1 points.

Boston University vs. Bryant Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston University 14-14-0 18-10-0 Bryant 9-14-0 9-14-0

Boston University vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston University Bryant 9-4 Home Record 9-4 6-11 Away Record 7-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

