If you reside in Bristol County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Atlantis Charter School at Tiverton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Tiverton, RI

Tiverton, RI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School