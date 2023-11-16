Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you reside in Bristol County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Atlantis Charter School at Tiverton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Tiverton, RI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
