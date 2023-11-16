If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Essex County, Massachusetts this week, we've got you covered here.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Andover High School at St John's High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

Location: Woburn, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoneham High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

Location: Lynn, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

Location: Haverhill, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Amesbury High School at Cohasset High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

Location: Burlington, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Danvers High School at Hanover High School