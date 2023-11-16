Thursday's game at William D. Mullins Center has the Harvard Crimson (2-1) taking on the UMass Minutewomen (1-2) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-49 victory, heavily favoring Harvard.

The Crimson came out on top in their most recent outing 85-41 against Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Harvard vs. UMass Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

Harvard vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 83, UMass 49

Harvard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game last season with a +235 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) and allowed 64.2 per outing (178th in college basketball).

In Ivy League action, Harvard averaged 2.1 fewer points (69.4) than overall (71.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Crimson averaged 10.4 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (67.1).

Harvard allowed fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (62.7) last season.

