How to Watch the Harvard vs. UMass Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (2-1) face the UMass Minutewomen (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN Plus
Harvard vs. UMass 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson's 71.5 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 63.3 the Minutewomen allowed to opponents.
- Harvard had a 16-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
- Last year, the Minutewomen scored 76.2 points per game, 12 more points than the 64.2 the Crimson gave up.
- UMass had a 23-5 record last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 98-75
|Xfinity Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 66-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/12/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 85-41
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Harry West Gymnasium
