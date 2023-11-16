The Harvard Crimson (2-1) face the UMass Minutewomen (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN Plus

Harvard vs. UMass 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Crimson's 71.5 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 63.3 the Minutewomen allowed to opponents.

Harvard had a 16-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Last year, the Minutewomen scored 76.2 points per game, 12 more points than the 64.2 the Crimson gave up.

UMass had a 23-5 record last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Harvard Schedule