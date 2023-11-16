Thursday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-51 in favor of Iowa, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 94-53 victory against Northern Iowa in their most recent game on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes head into this game following a 94-53 victory against Northern Iowa on Sunday. In their most recent game on Saturday, the Wildcats earned a 77-39 win over Little Rock. In the Hawkeyes' win, Caitlin Clark led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists). Ayoka Lee's team-leading 32 points paced the Wildcats in the victory.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Kansas State 51

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season (posting 87.3 points per game, first in college basketball, and allowing 71.8 per outing, 331st in college basketball) and had a +589 scoring differential.

Iowa tallied 89.2 points per game last season in conference games, which was 1.9 more points per game than its overall average (87.3).

Offensively the Hawkeyes performed better in home games last year, putting up 89.4 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game in road games.

Iowa gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.5 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (78.5).

Kansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats averaged 70.1 points per game last season (80th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (256th in college basketball). They had a +101 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Kansas State scored fewer points in conference play (66.9 per game) than overall (70.1).

The Wildcats scored 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.3 away.

At home, Kansas State allowed 63.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (75.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.