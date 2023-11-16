Thursday's game between the Merrimack Warriors (0-3) and the Northeastern Huskies (2-1) at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 62-59 based on our computer prediction, with Merrimack taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 16.

The Warriors' most recent contest was a 61-47 loss to Rider on Sunday.

Merrimack vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

Merrimack vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 62, Northeastern 59

Other NEC Predictions

Merrimack Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warriors had a -140 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They put up 61.5 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball and allowed 66.0 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

In NEC games, Merrimack averaged 3.4 more points (64.9) than overall (61.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Warriors scored 3.8 more points per game at home (63.3) than away (59.5).

At home, Merrimack conceded 63.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than it allowed away (68.3).

