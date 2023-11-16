The Merrimack Warriors (0-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Northeastern Huskies (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cabot Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN Plus

NESN Plus Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Northeastern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Warriors' 61.5 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 62.4 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

When Merrimack gave up fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 9-4.

Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Huskies recorded were just 0.1 fewer points than the Warriors allowed (66).

Northeastern went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 66 points.

The Huskies made 20.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 35.2 percentage points lower than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (55.6%).

The Warriors shot at a 27% clip from the field last season, 24.5 percentage points below the 51.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Schedule