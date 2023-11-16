How to Watch the Merrimack vs. Northeastern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (0-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Northeastern Huskies (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cabot Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Merrimack vs. Northeastern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Warriors' 61.5 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 62.4 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- When Merrimack gave up fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 9-4.
- Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Huskies recorded were just 0.1 fewer points than the Warriors allowed (66).
- Northeastern went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 66 points.
- The Huskies made 20.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 35.2 percentage points lower than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (55.6%).
- The Warriors shot at a 27% clip from the field last season, 24.5 percentage points below the 51.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Albany
|L 58-55
|Hammel Court
|11/10/2023
|@ NJIT
|L 48-45
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Rider
|L 61-47
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
|11/21/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Hammel Court
|11/24/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
