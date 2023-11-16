Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Middlesex County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stoneham High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Lynn, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Assabet Valley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
