Middlesex County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stoneham High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Lynn, MA

Lynn, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Assabet Valley, MA

Assabet Valley, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School