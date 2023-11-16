Middlesex County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

    • Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Stoneham High School at Salem High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Lynn, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Assabet Valley, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Westwood, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Fairhaven, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

