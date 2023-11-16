If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Worcester County
  • Plymouth County
  • Essex County
  • Berkshire County

    • Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Walpole High School at Milford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Bridgewater Raynham, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Needham High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Brockton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Barnstable High School at King Philip Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Weymouth , MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Walpole High School at Milford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Bridgewater, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Amesbury High School at Cohasset High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Burlington, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Assabet Valley, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Turners Falls, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.