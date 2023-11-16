Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, we've got what you need here.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Walpole High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Bridgewater Raynham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needham High School at Xaverian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnstable High School at King Philip Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Weymouth , MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Walpole High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amesbury High School at Cohasset High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Burlington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Assabet Valley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
