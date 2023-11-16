If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Walpole High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Bridgewater Raynham, MA

Bridgewater Raynham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Needham High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Barnstable High School at King Philip Regional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Weymouth , MA

Weymouth , MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Walpole High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Amesbury High School at Cohasset High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Burlington, MA

Burlington, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Assabet Valley, MA

Assabet Valley, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School