Northeastern vs. Merrimack Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 16
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Merrimack Warriors (0-3) against the Northeastern Huskies (2-1) at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 62-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 16.
The Huskies are coming off of a 67-58 loss to Boston College in their last outing on Sunday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 62, Northeastern 59
Other CAA Predictions
- William & Mary vs Virginia
- N.C. A&T vs Wake Forest
- Elon vs NC State
- Delaware State vs Hofstra
- Stony Brook vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Hampton vs North Carolina
- Western Carolina vs UNC Wilmington
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northeastern Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Huskies' +109 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups last year, Northeastern averaged more points per game (69.3) than its season average (65.9).
- The Huskies scored 68.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.8 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (65.9).
- Defensively Northeastern played better at home last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 62.9 in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.