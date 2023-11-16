Thursday's game that pits the Merrimack Warriors (0-3) against the Northeastern Huskies (2-1) at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 62-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 16.

The Huskies are coming off of a 67-58 loss to Boston College in their last outing on Sunday.

Northeastern vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

NESN Plus Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Northeastern vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 62, Northeastern 59

Northeastern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies' +109 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball).

In conference matchups last year, Northeastern averaged more points per game (69.3) than its season average (65.9).

The Huskies scored 68.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.8 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (65.9).

Defensively Northeastern played better at home last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 62.9 in road games.

