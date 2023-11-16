Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Patriot squads are on Thursday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Canisius Golden Griffins squaring off against the Colgate Raiders.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Canisius Golden Griffins at Colgate Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.