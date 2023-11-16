The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week, we've got you covered.

    • Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Shepard Hill, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Scituate High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Mansfield, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Dudley, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Scituate High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Grafton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Scituate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Scituate, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Westwood, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshfield High School at Catholic Memorial School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Bridgewater Raynham, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Danvers High School at Hanover High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Weston, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

