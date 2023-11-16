Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week, we've got you covered.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Shepard Hill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scituate High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Mansfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scituate High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Scituate, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshfield High School at Catholic Memorial School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Bridgewater Raynham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danvers High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Weston, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
