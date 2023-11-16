Thursday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (2-1) versus the UMass Minutewomen (1-2) at William D. Mullins Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-49 in favor of Harvard, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Minutewomen enter this contest on the heels of a 69-48 loss to Maine on Sunday.

UMass vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

UMass vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 83, UMass 49

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Minutewomen had a +439 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 12.9 points per game. They put up 76.2 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and gave up 63.3 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball.

UMass' offense was less effective in A-10 matchups last season, tallying 74.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.2 PPG.

On offense, the Minutewomen posted 75.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.7 points per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, UMass allowed 62 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as it allowed on the road.

