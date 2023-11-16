How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks shot at a 48.4% rate from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.
- Last season, UMass-Lowell had a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The River Hawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sun Devils finished 121st.
- The River Hawks averaged 10 more points per game last year (78) than the Sun Devils allowed their opponents to score (68).
- UMass-Lowell put together a 20-3 record last season in games it scored more than 68 points.
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison
- UMass-Lowell scored more points at home (83.1 per game) than away (73) last season.
- At home, the River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 70.2.
- At home, UMass-Lowell drained 7.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.2). UMass-Lowell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.1%) than away (36%).
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Rivier
|W 96-51
|Costello Athletic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|W 81-48
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 74-71
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
