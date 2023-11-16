The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • The River Hawks shot at a 48.4% rate from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.
  • Last season, UMass-Lowell had a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The River Hawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sun Devils finished 121st.
  • The River Hawks averaged 10 more points per game last year (78) than the Sun Devils allowed their opponents to score (68).
  • UMass-Lowell put together a 20-3 record last season in games it scored more than 68 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

  • UMass-Lowell scored more points at home (83.1 per game) than away (73) last season.
  • At home, the River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 70.2.
  • At home, UMass-Lowell drained 7.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.2). UMass-Lowell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.1%) than away (36%).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Rivier W 96-51 Costello Athletic Center
11/10/2023 @ Dartmouth W 81-48 Edward Leede Arena
11/14/2023 @ Georgia Tech W 74-71 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
11/20/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center
11/29/2023 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium

