The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks shot at a 48.4% rate from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.

Last season, UMass-Lowell had a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The River Hawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sun Devils finished 121st.

The River Hawks averaged 10 more points per game last year (78) than the Sun Devils allowed their opponents to score (68).

UMass-Lowell put together a 20-3 record last season in games it scored more than 68 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

UMass-Lowell scored more points at home (83.1 per game) than away (73) last season.

At home, the River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 70.2.

At home, UMass-Lowell drained 7.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.2). UMass-Lowell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.1%) than away (36%).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule