UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell matchup.
UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|UMass-Lowell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-6.5)
|146.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-7.5)
|146.5
|-310
|+245
UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UMass-Lowell went 17-10-0 ATS last year.
- The River Hawks were an underdog by 6.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Arizona State put together a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 15 Sun Devils games went over the point total.
