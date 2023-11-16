The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell matchup.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline UMass-Lowell Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-6.5) 146.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-7.5) 146.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell went 17-10-0 ATS last year.

The River Hawks were an underdog by 6.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Arizona State put together a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Sun Devils games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.