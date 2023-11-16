Thursday's game that pits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass-Lowell. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

The game has no line set.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 69, Arizona State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-9.9)

UMass-Lowell (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 129.0

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

With 78 points per game on offense, UMass-Lowell was 36th in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 66 points per contest, which ranked 61st in college basketball.

The River Hawks dominated when it came to rebounding, as they ranked 18th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.7 per game) and 15th-best in rebounds allowed (27.5 per contest).

UMass-Lowell ranked 75th in the nation with 14.5 dimes per game.

With 13.4 turnovers per game, the River Hawks were 316th in the nation. They forced 13 turnovers per contest, which ranked 95th in college basketball.

The River Hawks ranked 15th-best in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1%. They ranked 229th in college basketball by draining 6.9 three-pointers per contest.

UMass-Lowell allowed 6.2 treys per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.4% three-point percentage (149th-ranked).

Last year UMass-Lowell took 69% two-pointers, accounting for 75.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 31% three-pointers (24.5% of the team's baskets).

