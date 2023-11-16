UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)
- Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)
- Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|189th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|78
|36th
|117th
|68
|Points Allowed
|66
|61st
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
