The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank 189th 71.1 Points Scored 78 36th 117th 68 Points Allowed 66 61st 111th 32.8 Rebounds 35.7 18th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.9 229th 88th 14.3 Assists 14.5 75th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.