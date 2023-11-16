The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Game Information

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank
189th 71.1 Points Scored 78 36th
117th 68 Points Allowed 66 61st
111th 32.8 Rebounds 35.7 18th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.9 229th
88th 14.3 Assists 14.5 75th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.4 316th

