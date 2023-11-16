The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at Desert Financial Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the game.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

River Hawks Betting Records & Stats

UMass-Lowell's games hit the over 15 out of 27 times last season.

The River Hawks were 17-10-0 against the spread last season.

UMass-Lowell put together a 17-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-18-0 mark from Arizona State.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 71.1 149.1 68 134 137.8 UMass-Lowell 78 149.1 66 134 142.8

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The River Hawks scored an average of 78 points per game last year, 10 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.

UMass-Lowell put together a 15-4 ATS record and a 20-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68 points.

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 14-18-0 15-17-0 UMass-Lowell 17-10-0 15-12-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State UMass-Lowell 10-5 Home Record 17-0 7-6 Away Record 9-8 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

