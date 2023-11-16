The UMass Minutewomen (1-2) play the Harvard Crimson (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN Plus

UMass vs. Harvard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Crimson put up 8.2 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Minutewomen allowed (63.3).

When Harvard allowed fewer than 76.2 points last season, it went 16-6.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Minutewomen put up were 12.0 more points than the Crimson allowed (64.2).

UMass went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.

UMass Schedule