Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week? We've got you covered.

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Walpole High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

Location: Bridgewater Raynham, MA

Bridgewater Raynham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover High School at St John's High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

Location: Woburn, MA

Woburn, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Scituate High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16

Location: Mansfield, MA

Mansfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walpole High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Scituate High School at Grafton High School