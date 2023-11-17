Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkshire County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Berkshire County, Massachusetts has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Berkshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
