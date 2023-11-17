At Scotiabank Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023, the Boston Celtics (9-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on TSN and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-BOS

TSN and NBCS-BOS Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) 218.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-7) 218 -290 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics average 119.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 106 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +147 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Raptors put up 108.5 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 110.9 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

These teams score 227.9 points per game combined, 9.4 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 216.9 points per game combined, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Toronto has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Raptors +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.