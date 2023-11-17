The Boston Celtics (9-2) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Celtics vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Raptors 105

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)

Celtics (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-12.5)

Celtics (-12.5) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.4

The Celtics have put together an 8-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-6-0 mark of the Raptors.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 85.7% of the time. That's more often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Boston does it better (54.5% of the time) than Toronto (45.5%).

The Celtics have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season while the Raptors have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been shining on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in points per game (119.4) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (106).

Boston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 47.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 42.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Celtics rank 19th in the NBA with 25 dimes per game.

Although Boston is forcing 10.9 turnovers per game (worst in NBA), it ranks second-best in the league by committing only 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Celtics own a 36.8% three-point percentage this year (12th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by making 16.3 three-pointers per contest (second-best).

