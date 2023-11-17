The Boston Celtics (9-2) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and NBCS-BOS. The point total in the matchup is set at 218.5.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 218.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 11 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 218.5 points.

The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 225.4, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

Boston has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 7 63.6% 119.4 227.9 106 216.9 225.4 Raptors 5 45.5% 108.5 227.9 110.9 216.9 221.0

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in five opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in six opportunities in road games.

The 119.4 points per game the Celtics score are 8.5 more points than the Raptors allow (110.9).

Boston has a 7-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 8-3 6-1 6-5 Raptors 5-6 0-2 5-6

Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights

Celtics Raptors 119.4 Points Scored (PG) 108.5 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 106 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-5

