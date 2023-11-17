How to Watch the Celtics vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (9-2) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-6) on November 17, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games Boston shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank fifth.
- The 119.4 points per game the Celtics average are 8.5 more points than the Raptors give up (110.9).
- Boston is 8-0 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 125.2 points per game, compared to 114.5 per game on the road.
- Boston is ceding 102.8 points per game this year at home, which is 5.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (108.7).
- At home, the Celtics are draining 2.8 more treys per game (17.8) than on the road (15). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (41.8%) compared to away from home (33%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Knee
|Al Horford
|Questionable
|Toe
