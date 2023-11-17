The Boston Celtics (9-2) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-6) on November 17, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Celtics

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank fifth.

The 119.4 points per game the Celtics average are 8.5 more points than the Raptors give up (110.9).

Boston is 8-0 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 125.2 points per game, compared to 114.5 per game on the road.

Boston is ceding 102.8 points per game this year at home, which is 5.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (108.7).

At home, the Celtics are draining 2.8 more treys per game (17.8) than on the road (15). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (41.8%) compared to away from home (33%).

Celtics Injuries