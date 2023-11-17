Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - November 17
Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Toronto Raptors (5-6) and the Boston Celtics (9-2) at Scotiabank Arena features the Raptors' Scottie Barnes and the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as players to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: TSN, NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics were victorious in their most recent game versus the 76ers, 117-107, on Wednesday. Tatum was their leading scorer with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|29
|8
|6
|2
|0
|4
|Derrick White
|27
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Jrue Holiday
|18
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum provides the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown averages 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists, making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 treys per game (10th in league).
- The Celtics receive 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis.
- The Celtics get 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Derrick White.
- Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.
