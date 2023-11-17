The Harvard Crimson (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. UMass Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Minutemen averaged.

Harvard put together an 11-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Minutemen finished 16th.

The Crimson put up just three fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Minutemen gave up (71.4).

Harvard went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

Harvard scored fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than away (68.3) last season.

At home, the Crimson conceded 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.

Harvard sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (30.4%).

