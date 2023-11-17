The Harvard Crimson (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Minutemen averaged.
  • Harvard put together an 11-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Minutemen finished 16th.
  • The Crimson put up just three fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Minutemen gave up (71.4).
  • Harvard went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

  • Harvard scored fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than away (68.3) last season.
  • At home, the Crimson conceded 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.
  • Harvard sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UMass-Boston W 78-50 Lavietes Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Rice W 89-76 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Northeastern W 80-56 Lavietes Pavilion
11/17/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center
11/18/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court

