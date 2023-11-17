How to Watch Harvard vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Minutemen averaged.
- Harvard put together an 11-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Minutemen finished 16th.
- The Crimson put up just three fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Minutemen gave up (71.4).
- Harvard went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison
- Harvard scored fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than away (68.3) last season.
- At home, the Crimson conceded 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.
- Harvard sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (30.4%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMass-Boston
|W 78-50
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Rice
|W 89-76
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Northeastern
|W 80-56
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
