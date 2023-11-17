The Harvard Crimson (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Harvard matchup in this article.

Harvard vs. UMass Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard vs. UMass Betting Trends (2022-23)

Harvard put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Crimson covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two games last year.

UMass went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 Minutemen games hit the over.

