Friday's game between the UMass Minutemen (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-0) at William D. Mullins Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-74 and heavily favors UMass to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Harvard vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Harvard vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 88, Harvard 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-14.1)

UMass (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 161.8

Harvard Performance Insights

On offense, Harvard posted 68.4 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 66.4 points per contest at the other end (69th-ranked).

With 34.3 rebounds per game, the Crimson were 44th in the country. They gave up 30.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Harvard ranked 163rd in the country with 13.2 dimes per contest.

With 12.9 turnovers per game, the Crimson were 283rd in college basketball. They forced 12.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 133rd in college basketball.

The Crimson ranked 20th-worst in the country with a 30.8% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they made 6.6 treys per game (266th-ranked in college basketball).

With 7.2 treys conceded per game, Harvard was 177th in the nation. It ceded a 31.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 67th in college basketball.

Harvard took 62.5% two-pointers and 37.5% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 73.7% were two-pointers and 26.3% were threes.

