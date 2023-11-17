Harvard vs. UMass November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (1-0) meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Harvard vs. UMass Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMass Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Harvard vs. UMass Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|Harvard AVG
|Harvard Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|16th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|334th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.