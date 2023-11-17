The UMass Minutemen (1-0) meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Harvard vs. UMass Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard vs. UMass Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass Rank UMass AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 68.4 266th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 34.3 44th 16th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 6.6 266th 136th 13.6 Assists 13.2 163rd 334th 14.0 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.