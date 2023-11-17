The UMass Minutemen (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-0) take the floor at William D. Mullins Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Harvard vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Crimson Betting Records & Stats

A total of nine of Harvard's games last year went over the point total.

The Crimson's record against the spread last season was 10-11-0.

UMass (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 0.7% more often than Harvard (10-11-0) last season.

Harvard vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 69.8 138.2 71.4 137.8 143.7 Harvard 68.4 138.2 66.4 137.8 136

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson's 68.4 points per game last year were only three fewer points than the 71.4 the Minutemen allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Harvard went 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Harvard vs. UMass Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 14-15-0 13-16-0 Harvard 10-11-0 9-12-0

Harvard vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Harvard 8-6 Home Record 5-7 3-8 Away Record 8-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

