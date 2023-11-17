Harvard vs. UMass: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The UMass Minutemen (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-0) take the floor at William D. Mullins Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Harvard vs. UMass Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Crimson Betting Records & Stats
- A total of nine of Harvard's games last year went over the point total.
- The Crimson's record against the spread last season was 10-11-0.
- UMass (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 0.7% more often than Harvard (10-11-0) last season.
Harvard vs. UMass Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UMass
|69.8
|138.2
|71.4
|137.8
|143.7
|Harvard
|68.4
|138.2
|66.4
|137.8
|136
Additional Harvard Insights & Trends
- The Crimson's 68.4 points per game last year were only three fewer points than the 71.4 the Minutemen allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Harvard went 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
Harvard vs. UMass Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UMass
|14-15-0
|13-16-0
|Harvard
|10-11-0
|9-12-0
Harvard vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UMass
|Harvard
|8-6
|Home Record
|5-7
|3-8
|Away Record
|8-6
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
