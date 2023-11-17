Holy Cross vs. Winthrop November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) will play the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)
- Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.