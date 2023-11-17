The Winthrop Eagles (1-2) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Last season 18 of Holy Cross' games went over the point total.

The Crusaders had 14 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Holy Cross sported a 14-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-16-0 mark of Winthrop.

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 73.8 140.6 74.4 147 143.6 Holy Cross 66.8 140.6 72.6 147 137.4

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders put up 7.6 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Eagles gave up to opponents (74.4).

When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Holy Cross went 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 12-16-0 16-12-0 Holy Cross 14-14-0 18-10-0

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Holy Cross 10-4 Home Record 6-9 4-11 Away Record 4-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 71 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

