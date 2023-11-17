The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) play the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points below the 47% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.

Holy Cross went 6-3 when it shot better than 47% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Crusaders ranked 328th.

The Crusaders scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Eagles gave up.

When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Holy Cross went 4-1.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

Holy Cross scored more points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (65.3) last season.

At home, the Crusaders gave up 70.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.3.

Beyond the arc, Holy Cross made more triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule