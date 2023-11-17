How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) play the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- The Crusaders shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points below the 47% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
- Holy Cross went 6-3 when it shot better than 47% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Crusaders ranked 328th.
- The Crusaders scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Eagles gave up.
- When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Holy Cross went 4-1.
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison
- Holy Cross scored more points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (65.3) last season.
- At home, the Crusaders gave up 70.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.3.
- Beyond the arc, Holy Cross made more triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Siena
|L 73-71
|MVP Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 68-67
|Capital One Arena
|11/14/2023
|Sacred Heart
|L 84-77
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Elon
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
