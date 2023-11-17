The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) play the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • The Crusaders shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points below the 47% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
  • Holy Cross went 6-3 when it shot better than 47% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Crusaders ranked 328th.
  • The Crusaders scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Eagles gave up.
  • When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Holy Cross went 4-1.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

  • Holy Cross scored more points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (65.3) last season.
  • At home, the Crusaders gave up 70.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Holy Cross made more triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Siena L 73-71 MVP Arena
11/11/2023 @ Georgetown W 68-67 Capital One Arena
11/14/2023 Sacred Heart L 84-77 Hart Recreation Center
11/17/2023 Winthrop - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 Elon - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

