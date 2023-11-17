Friday's game that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) against the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Holy Cross. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Holy Cross vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 73, Winthrop 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Holy Cross (-2.9)

Holy Cross (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross Performance Insights

With 66.8 points per game on offense, Holy Cross ranked 306th in the nation last year. At the other end, it ceded 72.6 points per contest, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

The Crusaders, who ranked 306th in college basketball with 29.2 boards per game, allowed 35.6 rebounds per contest, which was third-worst in the nation.

Holy Cross averaged 12.4 assists per game, which ranked them 230th in college basketball.

The Crusaders committed 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

Last year the Crusaders made 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.6% (53rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Holy Cross allowed 6.8 three-pointers per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.6% three-point percentage (106th-ranked).

Holy Cross attempted 39.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 67.8% of the shots it took (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.7 treys per contest, which were 32.2% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

