Friday's college basketball slate includes four games with Ivy League teams in play. Among those games is the Princeton Tigers squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Princeton Tigers at UCLA Bruins 2:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Princeton Tigers at UCLA Bruins 2:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Yale Bulldogs at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!