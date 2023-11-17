Domantas Sabonis and Victor Wembanyama are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs square off at Frost Bank Center on Friday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's points prop bet for Sabonis is 18.5 points. That's 0.8 more than his season average of 17.7.

He has averaged 15 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Friday's over/under for Keegan Murray is 14.5. That is 1.5 less than his season average.

He has averaged 7.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

He has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 10.5-point over/under for Harrison Barnes on Friday is 6.5 lower than his scoring average.

He has collected 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 7.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (9.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama has knocked down one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

