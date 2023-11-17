Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 114-98 win over the Knicks (his previous game) Porzingis produced 21 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Porzingis' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Over 6.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Looking to bet on one or more of Porzingis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors allowed 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

The Raptors gave up 26.2 assists per contest last year (25th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 28 21 7 3 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.